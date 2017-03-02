Chantal-Aimée Doerries QC elected Head of Atkin Chambers after year-long chairmanship of the Bar of England and Wales

Atkin Barristers Chambers is pleased to announce that Chantal-Aimée Doerries QC has been elected Head of Chambers.

Outgoing Head of Chambers Andrew White QC said: “As a set with deep roots in our core areas of construction, engineering and infrastructure we value continuity as well as change, and Chantal’s appointment signals that for all our key constituency audiences. It has been a privilege to be Head of Chambers, but Chantal represents the next generation in whose hands Atkin will continue to build its global presence and reputation.”

“Ensuring that Atkin Chambers’ diverse membership has a strong voice that reflects their blended ambitions and outlook is vital,” commented Atkin Chambers CEO Fay Gillott. “Chantal-Aimée Doerries’ recent experience as Chairman of the Bar of England and Wales gives her an unusually strong perspective on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for our clients, for the Bar and for Atkin Chambers.”

“I look forward to working with the members and staff at Atkin Chambers to ensure that Chambers serves the needs of our clients effectively over the five years and I thank Andrew White QC for his considerable efforts in his time as Head of Atkin Chambers,” commented Chantal-Aimée Doerries QC.

About Chantal-Aimée Doerries QC

Chantal-Aimée is the immediate past Chairman of the Bar of England and Wales. She has a wide-ranging practice in domestic and international commercial dispute resolution, with particular emphasis on disputes relating to energy and natural resources, construction, engineering and infrastructure projects, joint ventures, professional negligence, shipbuilding, and IT and telecommunications.

As well as being instructed on a number of significant domestic project and energy disputes, she has a busy international practice. Recent cases have involved disputes arising in Asia (Singapore, China, and Indonesia), Europe (Norway, Germany, and Switzerland), the Middle East (Qatar, Dubai), South America (Peru, Costa Rica) and Ukraine. She is bilingual in German and English.

She was featured in The Lawyer’s ‘Hot 100’ list for 2009 and listed in the Debrett’s 500 Most Influential People in 2016 (under ‘Law’). Chantal-Aimée has been identified by the leading legal directories for many years as one of the leading practitioners in energy and natural resources, construction, professional negligence, and international arbitration, as well as under international arbitration and construction in the Asia-Pacific region.



About Atkin Chambers

Atkin Chambers is a leading set of commercial barristers, described by the Legal 500 as “the place to go for substantial international disputes” and “the premier construction set”.

Our barristers specialise in construction and engineering, infrastructure and utilities, energy and natural resources, procurement, shipbuilding and offshore construction, transport, IT and telecommunications, professional negligence, and international arbitration.

Based in Gray’s Inn, London, Atkin Chambers’ members represent clients in disputes across the United Kingdom and around the world.