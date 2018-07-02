Changes to the personal injury marketplace are forcing firms to abandon clients, discard winnable cases and miss out on income

CMC model is also not fit for purpose says Andrew McKie

The CMC business model is no longer fit for purpose while changes to the personal injury marketplace are forcing law firms to abandon clients, discard winnable cases and miss out on income – according to the co-founder of Barrister-Direct, Andrew McKie.

McKie’s barrister-led law firm has launched a new service, RESOLVE, to provide law firms, credit hire agencies, medical agencies and ATE agencies with a complimentary second look service on files they are planning to close or abandon.

Barrister-Direct’s RESOLVE service evaluates the claim’s prospects and, where possible, takes the matter on and progresses it until resolution. If the claim is successful, firms recover their costs and any disbursements received and owing to them.

Andrew McKie says personal injury firms are routinely abandoning winnable cases as they exit the market. In a recent audit of a personal injury firm’s caseload, Barrister-Direct discovered that 52% of the cases the firm was planning to close were potentially winnable. Reasons for closure ranged from prospects to resources to procedural or factual complexity.

Said Andrew:

“It is common knowledge that many law firms have found themselves unable to cope with the changes to the personal injury marketplace and are overly reliant and exposed to the RTA model, which will become defunct in April 2019.

“To make matters worse, the CMC business model is no longer fit for purpose. It is over reliant on simply supplying a lead to a law firm and then slipping into the background. Unfortunately, this means that some claims which are complex and difficult often end up with PI firms that lack experience in that area or do not have the litigation funding or ATE cover to fund these claims to Trial. Our model allows those clients access to an experienced PI Trial lawyer, even if that is not where the claim was directed in the first instance.”

Barrister Direct’s RESOLVE service is applicable for fast and multi-track claims including industrial disease, travel litigation, housing disrepair and cavity wall, clinical negligence, employer’s liability, occupiers and public liability and road traffic accidents.

Concluded Andrew:

“RESOLVE is designed to acknowledge that, in the current legal landscape, firms cannot afford to write off bad debt and cannot afford not to recover costs and disbursements.

“It provides a safety net and chance of recovery, as well as a lifeline for claims facing abandonm