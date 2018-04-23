Challenges facing the judiciary, the modernisation of the justice system, judicial appointments and legal aid.

The session will start at 10.30am in House of Lords Committee Room

Questions are likely to include:

What impact do you think the “intolerable pressure” by social media users who criticise decisions has on the judiciary and the rule of law?

What impact has the Government’s changes to legal aid had on access to justice?

How do you envisage developments in technology will affect the justice system?

We heard evidence last year about the “general dilapidated state of the court estate” and that the working conditions for judges were a deterrent for future applicants. What steps are you taking to address these issues both in the short and long-term?

We are concerned that there have been difficulties again with the recruitment of candidates to the High Court. What factors do you think are deterring potential applicants and what more can be done to get strong applicants through the process?

What steps are you taking to ensure that judges in England and Wales are aware of the developing body of Welsh legislation and case law?

