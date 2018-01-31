Chair of the Bar pays tribute to Sir Henry Brooke

Chair of the Bar, Andrew Walker QC, has paid tribute to retired Court of Appeal judge, Sir Henry Brooke, for his unique commitment and contribution to justice for all. Sir Henry passed away yesterday, 30 January, aged 81.

Andrew Walker QC said: “Sir Henry’s was a lifelong commitment to the rule of law and access to justice in our society. The way in which he managed to follow a long and distinguished career at the Bar and on the bench with a tireless and selfless devotion to those causes throughout his retirement was truly inspirational. He cared; and it showed.

“The spontaneous standing ovation he received following his speech at the 2017 Annual Bar and Young Bar Conference was testament to his unique contribution, and a fitting recognition of both his commitment and his achievements. I am thankful that the Bar had that opportunity to show him publicly, but in a way that was able to touch him personally, in just how much respect he was held.

“He will be remembered with fondness across the Bar. Our thoughts are now with his family at such a difficult time.”