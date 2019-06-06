Call for Evidence to help improve BSB Handbook

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) is today calling for evidence to help it scope a planned review of the BSB Handbook – the document which includes the Code of Conduct for barristers and the rules with which they must comply.

This follows the regulator’s announcement within its Strategic Plan for 2019-22 that it would be reviewing its Handbook to make sure that it remains fit for purpose, relevant and accessible given that it has been in force in its current form for several years.

This Call for Evidence asks respondents to share their experience of using the Handbook with the BSB. It seeks views on matters such as:

what the review should, and should not, cover – including matters of substance and/or structure;

what difficulties do people have engaging with the current Handbook; and

what positive aspects of the Handbook should be retained.

The regulator plans to consider the evidence it receives before deciding the scope of its review in early 2020.

BSB Director of Strategy and Policy, Ewen MacLeod, said:

“We do not envisage our review of the BSB Handbook leading to any fundamental changes to the core ethical and professional duties expected of all barristers. It is, however, a chance for people to tell us what they think of the current Handbook and to help us consider the case for making any changes.”

The deadline for responses to this Call for Evidence is Monday 28 October 2019.

Anyone wishing to contribute, or to request further information, should please email ProfessionalStandards@barstandardsboard.org.uk.