The Bar Standards Board has decided to take a new approach towards the quality assurance of barristers following a review. The BSB will not therefore implement the earlier scheme, the Quality Assurance Scheme for Advocates (QASA).

The Board has therefore decided that the QASA scheme would not be consistent with this new approach. The BSB remains committed to assuring the quality of barristers, but will now do so by building upon the strong foundation of regulation that has been implemented over the last three years. The regulator will also pursue a programme of research, evaluation and engagement so that it can continue to plan and develop regulation to provide quality assurance.

Commenting on the decision, the Chair of the BSB, Sir Andrew Burns, said

“Regulators must be responsive to changes in regulatory practice and be prepared to amend their approach if aims can be achieved in different and better ways. QASA was developed over a number of years and was approved four years ago. In the intervening period, the BSB has substantially changed its approach to regulation both as it has developed as a regulator but also in response to changes in the provision of legal services. The Board now believes that QASA no longer fits within the BSB’s regulatory approach. We have therefore decided, after much careful deliberation, that it should not be implemented. This in no way should be seen as a reduction in the BSB’s commitment to ensure that the public has access to good quality barristers. It is rather a reflection of our willingness to adapt and change our regulatory approach so as best to deliver our strategic objectives.”

About the Bar Standards Board

Our mission is to regulate barristers and specialised legal services businesses in England and Wales in the public interest. For more information about what we do visit: http://bit.ly/1gwui8t

About QASA

QASA was a joint scheme developed by the BSB in collaboration with the Solicitors Regulation Authority and CILEx Regulation that was approved in 2013 by the Legal Services Board. The scheme has been on hold since then, firstly whilst unsuccessful judicial review proceedings concluded and more recently pending a decision by the Ministry of Justice on the introduction of a publicly funded defence panel scheme. The BSB’s decision not to implement QASA has been taken after discussion with the other regulators and it will continue to work with them to ass