BSB to appoint new Chair from 2018

The Bar Standards Board is to seek a new Chair to take office after the term of the current Chair, Sir Andrew Burns KCMG, expires in December 2017.

Paying tribute to the outgoing Chair, the Director General of the BSB, Dr Vanessa Davies said “It has been a great privilege to work with an excellent Chair like Sir Andrew Burns. After a very distinguished career in HM Diplomatic Service, Sir Andrew has served the BSB with great dedication and considerable ability. It will be a challenge to find a worthy successor who can contribute as much to the Board as Sir Andrew has done.”

About Sir Andrew Burns

Sir Andrew Burns KCMG joined the BSB on 1 January 2015, following a long career in the Diplomatic Service. He was the UK Envoy for Post-Holocaust Issues from 2010 to 2015 and was Chair of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance in 2014/15. His past roles include British High Commissioner to Canada (2000-2003), British Consul-General in Hong Kong and Macau (1997-2000) and British Ambassador to Israel (1992-1995). He was the final International Governor of the BBC; Chairman of Royal Holloway, University of London (2004-2011); and Chair of the Committee of University Chairs (2008-2011). He chairs Hestercombe Gardens Trust and the International Polar Foundation-UK and is a Governor of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama

About the appointment of a new Chair

The BSB will issue an advertisement seeking a new Chair in June. The appointment is for a period of three years. The Bar Standards Board has a lay Chair and seven other lay members with a barrister Vice Chair and six other barrister members.

About the Bar Standards Board

Our mission is to regulate barristers and specialised legal services businesses in England and Wales in the public interest. For more information about what we do visit: http://bit.ly/1gwui8t