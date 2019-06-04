BSB opens recruitment for new Director General

4 June 2019

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has today begun the process to recruit a new Director General to succeed Dr Vanessa Davies, after her planned retirement at the end of this year.

The new Director-General will lead the regulator through a critical period of transformation in the legal services market. The BSB is looking for an experienced leader who is passionate about its mission to regulate barristers in the public interest and who can maintain its record of collaboration and strong performance established during Dr Davies’ eight-year tenure.

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Tuesday 2 July 2019.

More information about the position and the application process can be found here.

For an informal, confidential discussion, please contact Katrina Paget or Duncan Ewart on 0113 205 60