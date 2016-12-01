BSB extends Future Bar Training consultation to include a new proposal from COIC and the Bar Council

On 3 October, the Bar Standards Board (BSB) issued a consultation document outlining three possible approaches towards the future of Bar training.

As part of that consultation, the BSB is now publishing a proposal from the Council of the Inns of Court (COIC) which also has the support of the Bar Council. Their paper, which they have offered in the form of an addendum to the BSB’s consultation paper, includes further detail of the proposal which Derek Wood QC presented at the BSB’s seminar on 7 July this year.

COIC and the Bar Council have assessed their proposal against the criteria set out in the BSB’s consultation. The BSB would now like consultees to make their own evaluation of this new proposal against those criteria of:

flexibility;

accessibility;

affordability; and

sustaining high standards.

The BSB welcomes this proposal and will also welcome other proposals for the future of Bar training.

In order to ensure that everyone has a chance to offer the BSB their views on

the COIC/Bar Council proposal fully, along with the other options, we are extending the deadline for comments on our consultation until 5pm Tuesday, 31 January 2017.

