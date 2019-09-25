BSB appoints new Independent Reviewer

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has appointed Velia Soames to the new role of Independent Reviewer. The appointment is part of wider changes to our regulatory decision-making processes that will be introduced on 15 October.

The key responsibilities of the Independent Reviewer will include carrying out requests for the review of individual decisions; and periodic audits of cases to give assurance that the BSB’s regulatory decision-making is operating fairly and effectively and in line with agreed policies and procedures.

BSB Director of Professional Conduct, Sara Jagger, said: “I am delighted to welcome Velia Soames to the role of Independent Reviewer. Velia possesses a wealth of experience which will be invaluable in assisting us to ensure that we maintain high standards in our regulatory decision making.”