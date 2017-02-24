BSB announces new regulatory approach to improve advocacy standards within Youth Courts

At its Board meeting last night, the Bar Standards Board (BSB) agreed new measures to improve standards of advocacy within Youth Courts.

The regulator today published new guidance for barristers working in youth proceedings based on a set of essential competences that are expected of all advocates working with young people.

This represents the first phase of regulation in the light of the Youth Advocacy Proceedings research commissioned by the BSB and published in November 2015.

The BSB’s phased approach will involve introducing compulsory registration later in the year for barristers practising in youth courts. Whilst there are examples of good practice in this area, standards are variable. Registration will allow the regulator to identify all barristers who are working in the Youth Courts and where necessary to take steps to ensure that they have the specialist skills, knowledge and attributes that are crucial when working with young people.

The BSB believes that this work is a priority, given the variable standards of advocacy the research found within the Youth Courts, and the vulnerability of the young people involved. It has worked with interested parties across the youth justice sector to develop these competences.

BSB Director of Regulatory Assurance Oliver Hanmer said: “As the recent report by Charlie Taylor for the Ministry of Justice also found, there is overwhelming support for further regulation in the interests of vulnerable young people in the justice system. We believe we have devised a proportionate approach to regulation which ensures that these young people can receive the quality of advocacy that they need whilst also recognising the demands that practising in the Youth Courts presents.”

BSB Chair Sir Andrew Burns added: “Whilst these measures will, I believe, go a long way to addressing advocacy standards, I call upon the Ministry of Justice to look at the value that the justice system in England and Wales places more generally on Youth Court work in order to ensure that young people, at a very vulnerable moment in their lives, always have access to really competent representation.”

Welcoming the BSB’s announcement, Lord Carlile of Berriew CBE QC, member of the House of Lords, and expert in the field of youth justice said: “I welcome and support the new approach announced today by the Bar Standards Board to improve the standards of advocacy in youth court proceedings. They demonstrate a common-sense and workable way to tackle this very important problem within our justice system.”

You can read the Youth Proceedings Competences and guidance here.