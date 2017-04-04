Brussels takes back control of Brexit All the power lies with Europe and Britain holds no cards in the coming negotiations

Until this week Brexit was about Britain. Now it is about Europe. A conversation largely focused on what sort of deal Britain would pitch for on its departure has become one about what the EU27 are willing to offer. To borrow a phrase, Brussels has taken back control.

Those in Theresa May’s government who have blithely imagined they can have the best of all worlds face a cold shower of reality. If the two-year Article 50 process invoked by the prime minister does not break down in acrimony, it will conclude in 2019 with Britain a markedly diminished nation. The terms of the relationship with its own continent will have been set by others; and power in today’s world does not belong to those striking out on their own.

You would not have guessed any of this from Mrs May’s statement to the House of Commons. Britain would henceforth “make our own decisions and our own laws”. The European Court of Justice would be banished. So too would the “four freedoms” that underpin the European single market. Brexit was Britain’s opportunity. Though she would, of course, seek to sustain a “deep and special partnership”.

Historic, Mrs May called the invocation of Article 50. For once that sounded something of an understatement. The government is severing the ties that have shaped Britain’s economic and foreign policies for nearly half a century. Missing from the prime minister’s statement was any explanation as to how departure from the EU will enhance the nation’s security and prosperity. Britain is giving away the substance of power for the mirage of sovereignty. Overall, the prime minister got the tone about right, omitting silly threats that she would choose “no deal” over a “bad deal”. Thankfully, the text was also scrubbed of the boastful allusions to the second world war that so animate Boris Johnson, the foreign secretary. The one jarring note came in the formal letter to Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council. A breakdown of talks, it said, would weaken the fight against crime and terrorism. The merest suggestion that intelligence and security resources should be deployed as a bargaining chip appals British as much as European officials. “Immoral” and “counterproductive” are among the adjectives applied by members of the security establishment in London.

“Britain is going to take control of the things that matter most to us,” Mrs May told the House of Commons. Behind the scenes, harsher realities are imposing themselves. For more than four decades much of the nation’s public administration has been subcontracted to Brussels. Replicating these regulatory regimes — vital for the domestic operation of such services as ports, energy generation, airports and telecommunications as well as for trade — will take far longer than two years.

A cliff-edge Brexit would promise national chaos. Michel Barnier, the commission’s negotiator, is not making idle threats when he talks about grounded aircraft, disruption of nuclear energy and long queues at the ports. The EU27, of course, would also suffer from a failure to reach an accord. But, as with the negotiating framework, the shock would be asymmetric. Forget the guff about Britain’s appetite for German cars and Italian prosecco. The EU accounts for a much bigger share of Britain’s economic output and exports than vice versa. Germany, as one Whitehall official puts it, might catch a chill, while Britain would be laid low by pneumonia. Thus far Mrs May has been a willing prisoner of those in her party seeking the hardest of Brexits.

Their devotion to the idea of a small state Britain freed from all regulatory restraints leave them indifferent to the future relationship with the EU and unfazed by the risk of a complete rupture. It is not at all evident that the prime minister is ready to confront them with the compromises with the 27 needed to secure that “deep” partnership. Now she has handed the negotiating initiative to Brussels. All this, we are told, in the interests of taking back control. philip.stephens@ft.com