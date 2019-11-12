Bond Solon 2019 Conference Highlights

On Friday 8 November 2019, Bond Solon held the twenty fifth Bond Solon Expert Witness Conference in Westminster.

Demand for the conference was particularly high leading to a fully booked conference with nearly 500 expert witnesses attending and over 50 expert witnesses on the waiting list.

This was in part due to the expert witness guidance issued in May by the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges. See : https://www.bondsolon.com/2019-guidance-for-healthcare-professionals-acting-as-expert-witnesses-what-do-you-need-to-do-now/ to watch an interview with the Chair of the Academy. The guidance stated that healthcare expert witnesses must undertake formal expert witness training and keep this training up to date with appropriate refresher courses and activities.

Demand has also been driven by a number of high profile cases involving expert witnesses who have had their expert witness evidence deemed inadmissible or criticised. These cases were reviewed at the conference. Click here to watch an interview with Narita Bahra QC, lead counsel for one of the defendants: https://www.bondsolon.com/trial-collapses-as-expert-witness-was-no-expert/

The keynote speech was delivered by Sir Peter Gross. Click here for the text.

for the text. Also the annual Times Bond Solon Expert Witness Survey was published. Click here to read: https://www.bondsolon.com/expert-witness/expert-witness-survey-report-2019/

Click here for the Conference Programme.

We are so grateful to our speakers, delegates, lead sponsor and exhibitors for making the conference so successful.

The conference will return to Westminster on Friday 6 November 2020. For details and to book your place please visit our conference webpage We recommend you book now as nearly 150 places have already been taken.