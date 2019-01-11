Bite-size Brexit: Deadlock or breakthrough?

Posted on by •

A THREE-PART LEGAL ANALYSIS OF THE OPTIONS FOR BREXIT

The Bar Council has published a three-part Youtube mini-series featuring barrister and Brexit Working Group member Anneli Howard of Monckton Chambers.

Part 1: What are the Brexit options available and how do they sit with our ‘red lines’?

Part 2: What May’s deal delivers and why trade in services is important . . . or maybe not

Part 3: Why WTO terms are not an easy ‘no-deal’ option and why EU rules might still matter

[Each clip is under 2 minutes 20 seconds.]

In Part 1, Anneli Howard’s clear and insightful analysis explains what options are available to Parliament if the Prime Minister’s deal is rejected, and how they sit with the ‘red lines’ set by the Government.

Part 2 goes on to explain why May’s deal is in some ways an impressive achievement, despite the lack of agreement on trade in services, but questions if economic considerations are all that matter.