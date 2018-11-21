Barristers’ Podcast on Developments in the Law of Consent to Treatment

Clinical Negligence barristers at Kings Chambers have released a second podcast in the Debrief series, discussing the implications of the landmark Supreme Court decision in Montgomery v Lanarkshire.

The Debrief series analyses key developments in clinical negligence and healthcare law. Episode two, released on Thursday 15 November, sees barristers Nigel Poole QC, Helen Mulholland and Richard Borrett from Kings Chambers discuss judicial approaches to consent to treatment in the aftermath of the case.

In October 1999, Nadine Montgomery’s son was born with cerebral palsy as a result of shoulder dystocia during birth.

Montgomery was diabetic and was not warned of the risk of shoulder dystocia if she gave birth via vaginal delivery or offered a caesarean section as an alternative delivery option.

Mrs Montgomery subsequently claimed for negligence. She was awarded over £5m in damages after her appeal went to the Supreme Court.

The ruling confirmed the importance of patient autonomy and provided a new test of the duty on healthcare professionals when obtaining the consent of patients to treatment.

On the podcast, barristers Nigel Poole QC, Helen Mulholland and Richard Borrett discuss how the law on consent to treatment has moved on since Montgomery, covering the risks a healthcare professional should discuss in order to obtain informed consent to treatment. Other questions that arise in the podcast include what alternatives to any proposed treatment should be raised with a patient and in what circumstances these discussions should take place.

The barristers discuss cases including Webster v Burton, Duce v Worcester Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, and Thefaut v Johnston, considering the practical implications of this developing area of clinical negligence for both doctors and patients.

To listen to the full podcast, go to: https://www.kingschambers.com/kings-chambers-podcast.html