Barristers’ chief condemns ‘irresponsible and misleading’ communications by government

Chair of the Bar Council, Amanda Pinto QC, said:

“Irresponsible, misleading communications from the Government, around the job that lawyers do in the public interest, are extremely damaging to our society. Legal professionals who apply the law and follow Parliament’s express intention, are not “activists”. They are merely doing their jobs, enabling people to exercise their statutory rights and defend themselves against those in power. Without those lawyers, our system would crumble.

“The justice system provides a vital check and balance and should not be attacked for the sake of political point-scoring by the Government.

“We strongly condemn the use of divisive and deceptive language that undermines the rule of law and those working to uphold it.”