Barristers’ Band signed up for inaugural Law Rocks! Manchester event

Red Corner, the band formed by four Exchange Chambers criminal barristers and their former clerk, has been signed up to play at the inaugural Law Rocks! Manchester event on 8 November.

Red Corner comprises lead vocalist David Potter, lead guitarist Bob Golinski, (who played in the Brighton power pop/punk band The Golinski Brothers), guitarist and vocalist Richard Littler, drummerDavid Temkin and Joe Ashcroft, who plays bass guitar.

Since setting up in 2011, Red Corner has raised thousands of pounds for charities from gigging and selling their CDs.

Red Corner plays at Kendal Calling, described as “the best small festival in everywhere and anywhere”, almost every year and has also performed at a wide range of events including in the Manchester Legal Awards 2017 and the Prevent Breast Cancer Charity Ball at Lancashire Cricket Club earlier this year helping to raise £19,000.

“Law Rocks! Manchester promises to be a fantastic event,” said guitarist and vocalist Richard Littler. “Its aim is to promote music education for underprivileged youth and to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations by combining the power of music and the generosity of the global legal community. We’re thrilled to be involved.”

Law Rocks! founder Nick Child put on the first Law Rocks concert in the summer of 2009, at 100 Club in London, one of the city’s most celebrated venues. Bands comprised of musically-brilliant legal professionals competed against each other for charity.

In 2012, inspired by the success of the London concert series, Ted Scott and Brandt Mori founded Law Rocks! USA with the first concert in Los Angeles, California at the legendary Whisky a Go Go. Since then, Law Rocks! has spread to the US cities of San Francisco, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC.

In 2013, Law Rocks! put on the first special event at The Annual Conference of the International Bar Association in Boston. This was followed by yearly events at the conference – Law Rocks! Tokyo in 2014, Law Rocks! Vienna in 2015, and Law Rocks! DC last year.

“The members of Red Corner share the same passion and interest in music – if we can use music to help others, all good. It is exciting that Law Rocks is visiting Manchester. We’re practising hard and we’re in it to win it on 8 November!” says Richard Littler.

Bands from law firms Addleshaw Goddard, Harrison Drury and TLT have also signed up to play at Law Rocks! Manchester. The event takes place at The Deaf Institute, 135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE.