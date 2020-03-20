Barristers are key workers, says Bar Council

In response to the announcement of the criteria of a ‘key worker’, the Bar Council has issued the following statement.

Amanda Pinto QC, Chair of the Bar Council, said:

“Barristers have a vital role to play in making justice happen every day. So, it is absolutely right that they are considered key workers, thereby allowing their children to attend nursery, school or college, while they carry on working for the public. It shows that the Government takes seriously its commitment to justice as an essential part in our democracy. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 storm, the justice system must continue to function. We are pleased that sensible measures are being taken in the justice system to reduce the health risks that COVID-19 presents. The courts and the Bar will adapt to the norm being remote hearings by video or telephone and, only unusually, in person. Many members of the profession were very concerned that they would not be able to work if they had to care for their children during court hours. The Bar Council raised this major issue with the Lord Chancellor and we are delighted that barristers can continue to represent the public in these difficult times.”