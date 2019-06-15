Barrister with international commercial experience joins No5 Barristers’ Chambers

No5 Barristers’ Chambers is delighted to welcome Alexander Heylin to the Business and Property Group.

With a specialism in fraud, insolvency and contentious commercial disputes particularly in a cross-border context, he has been instructed in much “big ticket” litigation involving London, Cayman, British Virgin Islands, New York and other global financial centres.

Alexander Heylin, called 2000 (England and Wales); 2011 (Turks & Caicos); 2015 (Cayman); and 2016 (BVI), has extensive commercial and insolvency litigation experience covering a wide range of commercial and regulatory disputes. His expertise includes civil fraud, white collar fraud, company law, insolvency and regulatory matters, as well as complex commercial disputes generally. He regularly advises shareholders in joint venture disputes and acts in contentious matters involving trusts and involuntary liquidation.

Alexander has a unique perspective and experience on regulatory issues having both advised funds and other financial institutions including global banks for many years. He has a particular interest in Corporate Governance.

He has more than eight years’ experience concentrating on cross border disputes with a focus on the offshore financial industry and the US Financial Industry, particularly relating to Funds.

Alexander has appeared in the courts of multiple jurisdictions and has considerable experience working with international legal teams. He is particularly experienced in high-value and complex joint venture disputes. He has considerable experience in cross examination of witnesses and is well known for his robust approach in Court with clear and pragmatic advice to his clients.

Alexander has many years’ experience of white-collar fraud acting for a number of Government ministers in a high-profile corruption investigation, as well as cases with FCPA and MLAT implications. This experience includes a focus on internal investigations combining his with collar and regulatory experience.

Mohammed Zaman QC, Head of the Business and Property Group, said: “Alex has a justified reputation for acting in heavyweight litigation. I am delighted that he has joined No5. The Business and Property Group has gone from strength to strength over the last couple of years and Alex adds to the quality and depth of counsel that we are able to offer.”

