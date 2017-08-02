Barrister Warren Bank joins Kings Chambers

Former South African High Court Advocate Warren Bank has joined leading civil barristers set Kings Chambers.

Having transferred to the UK in January 2016 after practicing at the Johannesburg Bar for 19 years, Warren is a legal expert with extensive experience covering all aspects of commercial litigation.

Called to the Bar in Johannesburg in 1997 and in the UK in 2014, he joins the commercial team at Kings Chambers, from St Phillips Barristers.

Speaking about his new position, Warren said: “Kings Chambers is a forward looking barristers set that prides itself on providing the very best legal expertise to solicitors and their clients. The management team led by Nigel Poole QC is delivering a nationwide service both in stature and in reach – all of which makes it an incredibly exciting time to join the set.

“I am looking forward to making a contribution to Kings’ powerful Commercial team.”

Welcoming Warren to his new position, Nigel Poole QC, Head of Chambers at Kings Chambers, said: “Warren joins the chambers bringing strong international experience and a track record of achieving good outcomes for his clients across many areas of commercial discipline.

“Warren is not only a compelling barrister but he also has a passion for giving back and reaching out to the community as evidenced by the volunteering and charity fundraising he conducts. We look forward to welcoming him to the team here at Kings.”

Kings Chambers is ranked third in the country in the Chambers and Partners UK for leading sets by number of rankings, with nearly 70 per cent of members ranked individually.

