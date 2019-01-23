Barrister at St John’s Buildings becomes QC

St John’s Buildings chambers’ barrister, Lorraine Cavanagh, has been approved for appointment as Queen’s Counsel (QC) in the latest round of Silk appointments announced by the Lord Chancellor.

Lorraine, who was called to the Bar in 2000, is an expert in complex children cases and also practices in the Court of Protection. She regularly acts in medical treatment cases for children and adults. Further, she practices in health and welfare matters in the Court of Protection, and conducts judicial review and Human Rights claims with a focus on community care provision and child rights.

Lorraine is among 108 successful applicants to be appointed Silk this year, thirty of whom are women. The appointments are made by Her Majesty The Queen on the advice of the Lord Chancellor, David Gauke MP, following consideration by the independent Queen’s Counsel Selection Panel.

Lorraine will formally become a Silk when she makes her declaration before the Lord Chancellor at the ceremony on 11 March 2019.

Richard Norton, Head of Chambers at St John’s Buildings, said: “With her track record of acting in complex children law cases, Lorraine has demonstrated superb knowledge and a longstanding dedication to the profession – she is truly deserving of the appointment.

“Lorraine is the fourth member of our Family team to become Silk. Her appointment adds further gravitas to our already outstanding group of Family Law barristers.”

Sir Alex Allan, Chair of the Selection Panel, said: “I am delighted at the announcement of the new silks. I congratulate each one of them. The selection process is a rigorous and demanding one. We collect confidential assessments from judges, fellow advocates and professional clients, who give freely of their time to provide evidence about an applicant’s demonstration of the competencies. Those applicants who are not filtered out following consideration of the assessments are then interviewed by two members of the Selection Panel, following which the whole Panel discuss all the evidence on each interviewed applicant.

“We remain concerned that the number of female applicants remains comparatively low, but I am pleased that of those women who did apply, over 60% were successful. I was also pleased to note that 18 BAME applicants were appointed, a record number.

“Each year, the Panel has the difficult task of identifying the truly excellent advocates. I am confident that those appointed today truly deserve to be Queen’s Counsel.”