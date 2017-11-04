Bar Pro Bono Awards 2017: Winner

Winner: Tanya Murshed, 1MCB Chambers and Evolve

Highly commended: Kirsty Brimelow QC, Bar Human Rights Committee and Doughty Street Chambers

Tanya Murshed of 1MCB Chambers has won this year’s Sydney Elland Goldsmith Bar Pro Bono Award for her outstanding commitment to assisting vulnerable individuals convicted of capital offences in Uganda over four and a half years on a pro bono basis.

Initially, Tanya’s work in Uganda began through the Centre for Capital Punishment Studies, assisting individuals convicted of capital offences with their sentencing hearings. Tanya wrote submissions for approximately 60 individuals potentially facing the death penalty, and no death sentences were passed in any of these cases.

Since then Tanya’s key focus in Uganda has been the landmark Supreme Court case of Attorney General v Susan Kigula and 416 others , which held that the automatic death sentence was unconstitutional. As a result, the individuals that were previously subject to the mandatory death sentence were entitled to go back to the High Court and be re-sentenced.

Tanya took a sabbatical from her chambers to volunteer in Uganda in 2013, advocating for these cases to be resentenced. She trained law students in Uganda to collect mitigating evidence, organised training sessions with judges and lawyers on sentencing and international law, and much more.

In 2014 Tanya launched Evolve – Foundation for International Legal Assistance to continue her work. Travelling back to Uganda every few months to continue running the project, she is estimated to spend a quarter of every year doing full time pro bono work. Since then, 243 individuals who were previously subject to the automatic death sentences have received sentences other than death and many have been released as a result of Tanya’s work.

Lord Goldsmith QC, the Bar Pro Bono Unit Founder and President, and Chair of the Award judging panel, said:

“Tanya has shown outstanding commitment to a specific issue within a specific region, and has used her legal skills and networks to tackle the challenges within the Ugandan criminal justice system head-on. This is an excellent model for pro bono, and one that deserves recognition in as many ways as possible.

“The statistics used in support of her application – supporting approximately 500 people facing the death penalty; and training 90 members of the legal profession on sentencing and mitigation … are exceptional.”

A special commendation has also been awarded this year to Kirsty Brimelow QC, Chair of the Bar Human Rights Committee, in recognition of her outstanding long-term contribution to assisting on human rights issues around the world. This has included interventions on death penalty cases in the Middle East, North Africa and the USA; mediating peace talks between the Colombian Government and the San José de Apartadó peace community and prosecuting cases of child rights abuses in Nigeria.

Lord Goldsmith QC said of Kirsty:

“The breadth and depth of the pro bono work undertaken by Kirsty Brimelow QC, best illustrated by the diversity of the supporting references, demonstrates a career-long commitment spanning continents. Her role at the helm of the Bar Human Rights Committee enables her to nurture an environment that supports pro bono on a global scale, an opportunity she has grasped with both hands.”

Lord Goldsmith QC also noted the high calibre of nominations this year across the board.

“Reading through the submissions assures me that the Bar is still an exciting and inspiring place to be.

“This year has been an exceptionally difficult year to choose an overall winner and I, together with my fellow judges, continue to be humbled by the commitment of the nominees to tackling injustice.”