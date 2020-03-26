Bar Council statement: Chancellor’s financial package must match up

Ahead of the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s expected support package for the self-employed, the Bar Council has urged the self-employed who work to keep the justice system running are factored into his plans.

Amanda Pinto QC, Chair of the Bar, said:

“The entire self-employed Bar, across all areas of practice, is working flat out to keep the justice system running during this unprecedented and uncertain time. The Lord Chancellor has described those efforts as “heroic” and the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s next financial package for the self-employed must match this level of commitment. Proper financial support is absolutely essential to ensure crucial stability for an already under-funded justice system, and to ensure current and future generations of barristers can continue to provide a key public service.

“Whilst some initial progress has been made, we are hearing concerns across the Bar that some of the current financial provisions are unlikely to apply to them in practice. We are stressing to HM Treasury and other government agencies the likely financial impact this crisis will have on the whole Bar, as well as the need to include barristers and chambers in all current and future measures aimed at supporting businesses. When the Chancellor gives his announcement later today, we will be watching closely to see if this need has been met.”