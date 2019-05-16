Bar Council rewarding bright new law reform ideas

This week, the Bar Council opens its long-standing Law Reform Essay Competition, which offers a total of £10,000 prize money to winners. The competition has been running for over 10 years and has helped contribute to the costs of qualification as a barrister for many aspiring barristers.

This is an annual event aimed at developing and fostering an interest in law reform in pupils, law students, CPE/GDL students, BPTC students and those aiming for a career at the Bar. The competition is generously sponsored by the Bar Council Scholarship Trust and offers prizes of:

£4,000 for the winner

£2,500 for the runner up

£1,500 for the best CPE/GDL entry

£1,000 for the runner up CPE/GDL entry

2 x £500 highly commended awards.

The competition is judged by barristers on the Bar Council’s Law Reform Committee, which is currently chaired by Iain MacDonald of Gough Square Chambers.

Individuals interested in applying for the 2019 Law Reform Essay Competition, please read the rules of the competition which can be found together with the application form here.

Completed application forms and essays should be submitted by email no later than 17:00 on Friday 29 September 2019. Previous winning essays can be found here.