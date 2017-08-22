Bar Council response to Providing a cross-border civil judicial cooperation framework. A Future Partnership Paper

Chair of the Bar Council, Andrew Langdon QC, said: “On the face of it, the government’s position paper Providing a cross-border civil judicial cooperation framework. A Future Partnership Paper, includes sensible and sound proposals and shows that the government has been in listening mode when talking to the Bar Council and others on this crucial topic.

“The position paper rightly identifies the mutual benefits that can be expected to flow from continuing co-operation between the UK and the EU, for citizens as well as businesses who are naturally looking for certainty to plan ahead. We are encouraged by the fact the government sees value in preserving much of what is already in place in existing arrangements between the UK and the EU, as well as the UK’s relationships internationally and third parties.

“However, the devil will be in the detail. We will, therefore, continue to provide our expertise in our ongoing discussions with the government on this topic.”