Bar Council response to Government investment in courts

Responding to today’s announcement that the Ministry of Justice will invest millions in the courts system, Amanda Pinto QC, Chair of the Bar Council, said:

“Today’s announcement of a major investment in our courts is a positive step following years of cuts, in which the courts have been neglected for too long, hindering the delivery of justice as a consequence. The improvements in technology and the court estate that this crucial funding will go towards are particularly welcome as they should help our justice system operate more efficiently at a time when it needs it the most.

“We hope this is a sign that the government is committed to restoring law and order and investing across the whole justice system, because, although this money will help, on its own it cannot undo years of neglect. A commitment to sustained investment is vital if we are to regain public confidence in it.”