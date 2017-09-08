Bar Council responds to Lammy Review

Robin Allen QC, Chair of the Bar Council’s Equality and Diversity and Social Mobility Committee, said today’s publication of the Lammy Review was a major contribution to the important and urgent task of securing a fair and equal criminal justice system.

He said: “The Lammy Report and all its recommendations require proper consideration. Criminal barristers in particular have a significant contribution to make in any national debate on the CJS.

“The Bar Council is committed to ensuring access to justice for all and we will continue to play our part in ensuring defendants and their families have the information they need to understand their rights and options.

“Transparency is critical to building trust and confidence in the CJS and we support any initiative to make sentencing remarks more accessible.

“We want our profession and the judiciary to reflect the diversity of the population it serves. As Lammy observes, we are making progress but it is slow. Improving diversity and supporting under-represented groups to enter the profession and progress into the judiciary is an important aspect of our work and something we devote considerable resources to.

“With proper consideration and communication, targets for the number of minority judges can play an important role in addressing under-representation. They focus the mind and have been used to try to improve the gender balance in UK boardrooms.

“However, targets are not the complete solution. Justice requires that good judges from a comprehensively diverse background are appointed. That is why the Bar Council’s immediate focus is on developing a foundation course in judgecraft – to be undertaken pre-application – that will demystify the skills needed for judicial appointment and increase the confidence, particularly of ethnic minorities, women, and those from a non-traditional background, when applying. This work, already well on foot, aligns closely with Lammy’s Recommendations 15 and 16.

“Finally none of these important and imaginative recommendations will happen without adequate resourcing. The Bar Council therefore calls on the Treasury to find the funds for the Ministry of Justice to take forward these proposals.”

The Bar Council will also be looking closely at how it can support work on the following recommendations: