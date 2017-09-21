Bar Council responds to HM Courts & Tribunals Services (HMCTS) decision to postpone court flexible operating hours pilots

Andrew Langdon QC, Chair of the Bar, said: “Whilst plans for flexible courts have not been dropped, it is encouraging to see HMCTS not only take on board the Bar Council’s concerns about the plans, which include the impact they will have on barristers with child and other care responsibilities, but they also commit to ensuring robust evaluation measures are in place before proceeding with the pilot. Past experience shows that rushing into decisions can backfire on the government, employment tribunal fees and the impact of LASPO on vulnerable people being just two examples. We will continue to talk with HMCTS, who are in listening mode, on this issue.”

Flexible operating hours pilots