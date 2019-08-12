Bar Council reaction to £85 million boosts to CPS

Following the announcement that the Crown Prosecution Service will receive an extra £85 million over the next two years, Richard Atkins QC, Chair of the Bar Council, said: “The Bar Council welcomes any increased funding for the criminal justice system which for too long has suffered cuts. The Government should not however forget the barristers and solicitors whom it relies upon to prosecute and defend the vast majority of criminal cases and who are currently engaged in a Government review of both prosecution and defence fees.

“Given the vital public service that members of the criminal Bar play in keeping criminal justice running, it is essential that the Prime Minister and the Treasury hear directly from representatives of the Bar as the new Government looks to repair the broken system.”