Bar Council Chief Executive announces retirement

Stephen Crowne, Chief Executive of the Bar Council, announced today that he will be retiring at the end of August 2017. He said: “I have greatly enjoyed working with all involved at the Bar Council, and am enormously grateful for all the support and encouragement I have received. It has been a privilege to work with exceptional Officers and staff, and I am very proud of what we have achieved together in what will be a little over four years in post.

“My decision to retire has been very difficult to take, but I do feel that the time is right for me, my family and I hope the Bar Council. It gives the Bar Council the opportunity to bring in a Chief Executive with a fresh perspective as we develop our next three-year Strategic Plan. I will of course continue to lead and support the organisation over the next sixth months as well as I can, and will provide whatever input is required on the appointment of my successor.”

Andrew Langdon QC, Chairman of the Bar, said: “There will be an opportunity at a later stage to thank Stephen properly for all that he has achieved at the Bar Council. We are grateful that he will be staying on until later in the year and welcome his decision to continue his vital leadership of the organisation until then.”