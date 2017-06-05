Bar Council appoints new Chief Executive

The Bar Council has appointed a new Chief Executive, Malcolm Cree, who will take up the post in August 2017.

The Bar Council’s appointment of a new Chief Executive was prompted by the outgoing Chief Executive, Stephen Crowne’s, decision to retire later in the year and comes at a time when the organisation has begun to renew its strategy for the future.

Malcolm joins the Bar Council from Catalyze Ltd, where he is a Principal Consultant specialising in strategy and decision analysis. Prior to his role at Catalyze, Malcolm served in the Royal Navy for 35 years, reaching the rank of Rear Admiral. Aside from his operational appointments his roles included Director of Transformation and Head of Business Planning. He has experience of advising government ministers, senior officials and policymakers.

Andrew Langdon QC, Chair of the Bar, said: “I speak for everyone at the Bar Council when I say we are delighted that Malcolm has agreed to take up the role of Chief Executive. He joins us at a time when we are reviewing the future direction of the organisation and meeting the challenges and opportunities the profession faces. Malcolm brings with him strong leadership skills which will help the Bar Council navigate the diverse and complex environment in which the Bar’s professional body operates. He will be an important addition to the team.”

Malcolm Cree, incoming Chief Executive of the Bar Council, said: “The barristers’ profession is held in high esteem in the UK and internationally and the Bar Council has a strong reputation. I’m delighted to take on the role of Chief Executive and relish the opportunity to work with the profession, the executive team and the officers and members of the Bar Council in achieving their strategic aims. I look forward to playing a key role in shaping the future of the Bar Council.”