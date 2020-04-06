Atkin Chambers welcomes new tenant Shourav Lahiri

Barrister Shourav Lahiri will join Atkin Chambers in London on Monday, 6 April 2020. He joins from Reed Smith where he was a partner in the firm’s energy and natural resources practice.

Shourav is qualified as a barrister in England & Wales. He has practised law in Hong Kong, Singapore, London, Dubai and Beijing. He has appeared as counsel in court, and in arbitrations and mediations in Asia-Pacific, the Gulf States and Europe.

“The members of Atkin Chambers are delighted that Shourav Lahiri is joining Chambers. He has an excellent reputation in oil and gas and infrastructure construction disputes – a key practice area for Atkin Chambers and one for which the set, and many of its members, are valued by instructing clients and highlighted by the leading legal directories. His international expertise makes him a natural fit,” commented Chantal-Aimée Doerries QC, Head of Atkin Chambers.

“Atkin Chambers is the ideal place to allow me to continue my specialist practice advising on and arguing disputes on the construction of infrastructure and energy (oil & gas, power) projects globally as a member of the English Bar,” commented Shourav Lahiri. “Atkin Chambers’ global reach and long-standing presence in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East will allow me to return to full time practice at the Bar and to maintain my links to Singapore and Hong Kong and their prominent status as an arbitration seat for regional cases, particularly for clients from India and China.”

“Chambers continues to experience high demand for the expertise that English barristers offer in construction and energy disputes in Asia-Pacific with growing interest particularly from India and mainland China. Shourav Lahiri’s local market knowledge and experience will be hugely valuable for clients from and operating in the region, including those looking to settle international disputes in London,” commented chief executive officer and director of clerking David Barnes.

About Shourav Lahiri

Shourav Lahiri is a specialist construction and international arbitration lawyer with over 20 years of experience. He represents clients in the onshore and offshore oil and gas, petrochemicals, power, infrastructure and building sectors on the procurement, design, engineering and construction of major projects. He has also represented companies in Mainland China in investigations and sanctions proceedings brought by the World Bank.

Shourav is a Fellow of the Singapore Institute of Arbitrators and on the panel of arbitrators of DIAC and BANI (Indonesia’s National Arbitration Centre). He is also on the Advisory Council of the Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre’s New Delhi centre. He has full rights of audience in the courts of England and Wales, Singapore and the courts of the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Shourav teaches arbitration at Hong Kong University’s LLM course in Alternative Dispute Resolution and at the Singapore Institute of Arbitrators’ Fellowship Assessment Course and International Entry Course.