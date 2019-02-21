Are the assets of State-owned enterprises immune from the enforcement of arbitral awards?

The Privy Council’s recent decision in Botas Petroleum Pipeline Corporation v Tepe Insaat Sanayii AS [2018] UKPC 31 clarifies that State-owned enterprises (“SOEs”) cannot rely on immunity under the State Immunity Act 1978 (the “Act”) in order to resist the enforcement of arbitral awards against their assets.

Background

The case concerned Boru Hatlari Ile Petrol Tasima AS (“Botas”), a Turkish SOE dealing in crude oil and natural gas pipelines, and Tepe Insaat Sanayii AS (“Tepe”), a Turkish construction company. Botas engaged Tepe as sub-contractor to carry out works in relation to the construction and operation of an oil pipeline. Botas unlawfully terminated its contracts with Tepe. The matter was referred to ICC arbitration and Tepe successfully obtained two arbitral awards in its favour against Botas, totalling approximately USD $100 million (the “Awards”). Botas failed in its attempts to challenge the Awards.

Tepe then sought to enforce the Awards against Botas’ shares in two Jersey-incorporated subsidiary companies (the “Shares”). The Jersey courts granted Tepe an interim arresting order (an order which is materially similar to, but wider than, a third party debt order in England) over the Shares. Botas appealed this decision, claiming that the Shares were immune from enforcement under the Act (which was extended to Jersey by the State Immunity (Jersey) Order 1985) because the Shares were beneficially owned by the Turkish State.

Botas’ appeal failed before both the Jersey Royal Court and the Court of Appeal of Jersey. It obtained permission to appeal to the Privy Council.

Botas’ arguments before the Board

Ownership vs purpose of use

Botas’ primary case was that, under section 13(2)(b) of the Act, an award can only be enforced against the ‘property of a State’ where that property is being used, or is intended to be used, for commercial purposes.

Botas submitted that, whilst the companies in which the Shares were held do operate for commercial purposes, the Shares themselves do not. It argued that it owned the Shares for the sovereign purposes of the Turkish State, rather than for commercial purposes, and therefore they constitute State property benefitting from immunity under the Act.

The Board rejected this submission, holding that the question of whether certain assets owned by a SOE constitute State property is not to be ascertained solely by an examination of the purpose for which those assets are held. Where a SOE has been incorporated by the State with a distinct legal personality, that necessarily precludes the SOE’s assets from being deemed State property. Otherwise, this “would effectively eliminate any difference between assets held by the State and by a separate entity” (para 10). The Board held that the starting point in determining whether State immunity applies to particular property is not whether that property is put to sovereign purposes but whether it is, in fact, property which is owned by the State. If the asset in question is the property of the State, it is only then that the assessment of commercial purposes under section 13(4) of the Act is engaged.

Proprietary or legal interest vs control or possession