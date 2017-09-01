Applications now open for overseas postgraduate law scholarship

Applications for the 2018/19 H M Hubbard Law Scholarship are now open.

The scholarship is awarded annually to trainee and qualified solicitors in England and Wales, who wish to study law in Canada, France or Spain.

In recent years, the H M Hubbard Trust has expanded its criteria to include anyone who has completed the academic stage of qualification as a solicitor in England and Wales*.

The scholarship awards up to £27,000 to cover tuition fees, living and travel expenses for a year’s Masters level course. It provides the perfect opportunity for postgraduate law students, trainee or qualified solicitors to further their education whilst experiencing different countries and cultures.

The scholarship was created by the Will of Henry Malcolm Hubbard, a London solicitor with substantial business interests in Canada, France and Spain. When he died in 1946, he wanted to encourage solicitors in England and Wales to study law in Canada, France and Spain.

Past recipients include Walter Merricks, Chair of IMPRESS and a member of the Gambling Commission. Walter spent a year in Canada:

“Had it not been for my experience in Canada, I might have never have discovered how law outside orthodox legal client practice can be exciting, adventurous, and stimulating. Thanks to the Hubbard Law Scholarship for broadening my horizons and opening the way for the exciting professional life in law I have been privileged to enjoy.”

Nick Turner one of the Trustees for the H M Hubbard Trust, said:

“Past scholars have used this opportunity to expand their knowledge and open up new and exciting career paths.

It is a good time for anyone thinking of studying overseas, especially in France or Spain to act. The opportunities for people with an understanding of the law in foreign jurisdictions are expanding. A scholarship from the H M Hubbard Trust can help facilitate an exciting career progression.”

Prospective applicants can apply online at www.hubbardlawscholarship.com. The deadline for applications is 30th November 2017. Successful applicants will be invited to attend an interview in London on 15th December 2017.

*further criteria apply. See www.hubbardlawscholarship.com/international-law-scholarship-criteria