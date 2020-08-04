A Northern Uni Bar Society

The Bar Professional Training Course is famed as a laborious nine months. As the newly elected President of the Junior Barristers Society at Leeds Beckett University (2019-2020), I wanted to introduce elements of the advocacy module of the BPTC along with a structured understanding of the pathway from Uni to the Bar, by setting up some moots. The aim was to make this fun and informative. However, with an educational benefit to students, mainly as I needed tutors to invest their time with the Junior Bar Society, so it could not be all fun and games. The hope was that this would give aspiring barristers some confidence in advocacy, a particularly welcome experience when applying for BPTC providers.

The first port of call was with the Dean of law, who was, in fact, a practising Barrister on the Northern circuit before he joined the University. He reached out when learning of my tenancy, which I announced on LinkedIn, and he offered the opportunity to discuss the support that he could provide over the academic year. I’m quite lucky in that he is approachable and understands the competitive nature of a career at Bar and consequently that students need to continuously do more and more to stand out against their peers, particularly when the time for scholarship, BPC interviews and pupillage applications all begin.

The 2019/20 academic year began with a visit from one of the education staff at one of the Inns of Court, who kindly came all the way up from London, to deliver a 60-minute talk. Apart from discussing the general information such as needing to join an Inn, what the Inn is there for and passing the BCAT, we received an introduction to the newly formed Inns of Court College of Advocacy (ICCA). Not everyone was clear on what this was, and some worried the change was going to make accessing the BPC difficult. Thankfully all concerns were wiped-out. What helped one student was the fact the Inn sent someone to Leeds; it made the Inn seen more approachable and less of an ‘Old boys club’. She joined that Inn just after Christmas. I was pleased that I achieved one of the aims of getting a visible and conscience message to students about getting onto the BPC and how the Inn supports students.

Following on from meeting with the Dean, a few students had the opportunity to complete some mock Pupillage interviews, sitting with the Dean and the Head of Quality and Standards at the Council of the Inns of Court. The very existence of the Barristers Society helped identify who would find this beneficial. Mock interviews are a great way to get some feedback; it’s incredibly challenging to get feedback as Chambers are often overwhelmed with applicants. The interview was recorded, and I was surprised about some of my habits, such as moving my feet (nosily) too often. I recommend filming yourself. It will be excruciating to watch, but it will help, and eventually, it will become amusing viewing. Of those students, four went on to obtain a Scholarship ready for September!

The more challenging element for me was introducing moots, which is far more complicated than I thought. Primarily many students were nervous about having a limited legal understanding. They were quite frightened about standing up in our Mock Courtroom and being asked to defend a fictional client for murder when they have only studied the law of contract and tort. Others wanted a less rigid approach and have a more relaxed and fun environment, but this meant losing out on learning about the etiquette. Of course, learning that now means it comes naturally by the time you’re doing the BPC and probably won’t feel silly saying ‘Madam’ or ‘my learned friend’ so frequently. In the end, it was decided to introduce some etiquette. However, the cases would not necessarily be the traditional Appeals but would incorporate some debate-style advocacy and carrying out some opening speeches or a plea in mitigation. Everyone was quite excited by it all, and it would provide some students with a bit of confidence, especially if they want to impress their classmates when opting to complete the advocacy module as an elective in their second year. Sadly, as the universities closed due to COVID-19, it never had the opportunity to gain momentum. But I hope that my successor will make use of the foundations I have laid down.

I can’t deny it has been an enjoyable few months since I took on this role. The Junior Bar Society works closely with the Law Society. We were keen to retain our own identities. While the Law Society is an umbrella for law events, I felt the Junior Bar Society should remain independent as some of the elements are quite specialist and irrelevant to those who perhaps want to become a Solicitor.

The Law Society and I were keen to get an event together so that members could meet. It was considered to be particularly important to both advertise how the Junior Bar Society is approachable and offer chances for students to mingle and make friends. We held a social with free pizza and a pub-type quiz with prizes. It was well attended, and students are ready for the next one. Most recently, we had three Barristers attend another event; one had just started pupillage, the other just gained tenancy, and one was in their second year of tenure but had quite a tough time getting pupillage. Hearing from them offered a realistic understanding of how tough it is, while at the same time identifying that it can be done and hammering down how important it is to study hard.

I’m not convinced there’s a lot the Junior Bar Society can do within a university when completing the law degree. There are likely far more options when completing the BPC. However, anyone who gets involved in the Junior Bar Society is nonetheless gaining so many skills, meeting people and acquiring experiences.

In a few weeks, I finish my LLB and go on to join the University of Law in September for the BPC. If I am to impart any advice onto LLB students who are keen to become a Barrister, I offer this:

Get involved in debates and moots. Your confidence will sky-rocket. The first advocacy class I had was awful; as I stood up to speak, I tripped over my bag. But I left that semester feeling far more confident in public speaking.

On the subject of confidence, get involved in pro bono. We have a law clinic at the Uni, and this has given me the chance to meet real clients (under supervision) and write to them providing legal advice. So, there is developing interview skills and learning how to write in lay-man terms. It’s surprising how we student uses legal jargon without even thinking about it, and it’s even more surprising how to explain it to a non-law person. It will be a useful skill.

If there isn’t a society offering much along the lines of Bar activities, then ask the Dean of your law school if they can provide anything. Also, contact the Inns. They even provide funding to societies if there are educational activities.

By Adam Kingaby-Daly, final year law student at Leeds Beckett University and newly elected president of the Junior Barristers Society