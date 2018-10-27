Click Image to enlarge

Piccadilly Chambers offer the Door Tenant Plus package, a modern twist on traditional chambers which can dramatically reduce your costs whilst giving you an extremely impressive address to work from and beautifully appointed contemporary meeting rooms all equipped with modern technology in which to meet your clients. This, along with a host of other services including DX and clerking, comes on extremely favourable terms.

Situated on Piccadilly itself, Mayfair’s principal Street, directly opposite Old Bond Street, it is hard to imagine a more prestigious location and, with excellent transport links too (midway between Piccadilly Circus and Green Park tube stations, this is the ideal place for an established Barrister, especially for those working overseas or remotely.

There is a modest fixed monthly Chambers fee, set low enough to appeal to those with less need to be in Chambers regularly, and other traditional Chambers’ services are available on a pay as you go basis. There is no percentage of client fees payable and no liability to other Chambers costs will ever accrue.

Piccadilly Chambers is a small modern businesslike set with an ambitious outlook and a “can do” attitude, looking to recruit established Barristers with civil and commercial practices.

Enquire for further details: clerks@piccadillychambers.com or on +44 207 100 1180.

PICCADILLY CHAMBERS – 169 Piccadilly, Mayfair, London W1J 9EH