A fair cop- or not?

On Valentine’s Day, Mr Justice Robin Knowles gave judgment in a judicial review, R (Miller) v Humberside Police & College of Policing [2020] EWHC 225 (Admin). This was hailed as a blow for free speech. Unusually, he certified a “leapfrog” appeal to the Supreme Court in respect of his ruling in favour of the College of Policing. It is unclear whether the Supreme Court will grant permission.

Barbara Hewson examines this recent judgment

Mr Miller is a former scrap metal merchant and businessman. The case arose from tweets on his Twitter account Harry the Owl, which Twitter has since suspended. Undaunted, he set up a new Twitter account, describing himself as a “Hairy arsed docker”. He also runs a pressure group called We Are Fair Cop (WAFC), which claims to be “gender critical”. Its detractors call it a “hate group”.

Here we see the divisions between two opposing factions in a culture war about gender identity, sparked by the Government’s decision to consult on reform to the Gender Recognition Act 2004. It invited responses on whether the process for obtaining a Gender Recognition Certificate for those wishing to change sex should be simplified, with more scope for self-identification.

This has generated an increasingly inflamed public debate. Some claim that change would result in an influx of male rapists into women’s restrooms, changing rooms and refuges. Some argue that it is impossible to change sex, though the author Jan Morris would doubtless disagree. Some use snide references to a “lady penis” to allude to transwomen.

Mrs B reported Mr Miller to Humberside Police for 30 tweets. Amongst other sentiments, he used words like “twats” and “fuckers” to deride ideological opponents; made a derogatory comment about a transgender supporter (“Gloating bastard Harrop”, a doctor whom WAFC reported to the GMC); described a comment by the parent of a trans teen as “this crap pile”; posted a picture of a transgender woman with the caption “Grow a beard”; described the proposition “Transwomen are women” as “bollocks”, and tweeted:

“If we asked Holly and Jessica who murdered them, I imagine they wouldn’t say ‘A woman called Nicola’.”

He also posted an extract from a lyric by a now suspended tweeter, which read “Your breasts are made of silicone, your vagina goes nowhere….”.

Mrs B’s reaction to the tweets was extravagant: “I was so alarmed and appalled by his brazen transphobic comments that I felt it necessary to pass it (sic) on to Humberside Police as he is the chairman of a company based in that force’s area.” She also called Mr Miller a “bigot”, who “eighty years ago … would have been making the same comments about Jewish people”. But Knowles J. noted that the tweets were not directed to Mrs B, though she chose voluntarily to read them. He called her reaction “extreme”:

“They were certainly not specifically targeted at the transgender community. …. There is certainly no evidence that before Mrs B became involved anyone found the tweets offensive or indecent or in any way remarkable. They were merely moments lost in the Twittersphere (as I believe it is known).”

A Community Cohesion police officer decided that no crime had been committed, but decided to speak to Mr Miller, seemingly as a precaution lest matters escalate in future. He categorised the report as a “hate incident”, because of Mrs B’s perception that the tweets were motivated by hostility or prejudice against transgender people. He visited Mr Miller’s workplace in plain clothes and left a card with a request that Mr Miller ring him.

Mr Miller rang, although the parties’ recollections of the call differed. Mr Miller felt that he was being expected not to tweet gender critical content in future, and was affronted. Later, the officer denied making a comment, which Mr Miller told the press about: “we need to check your thinking”. In Mr Miller’s evidence, he said that he:

“experienced a deep sense of personal humiliation, shame and embarrassment on both his own behalf and for his family and employees, on learning about the recording of a hate incident in relation to his tweets… as a consequence of the police’s actions, he has withdrawn from all involvement with his company and has not returned to the office.”

This also seems an overreaction. No one need have known about the call, but for his decision to go public. However, Knowles J. accepted that Mr Miller was genuinely concerned about what he could post in future, as a result of the police visit. He held that this visit about sundry tweets was a disproportionate interference with Mr Miller’s Article 10 right to freedom of expression:

“No reasonable person could have regarded them as grossly offensive, and certainly not having regard to the context in which they were sent, namely, as part of a debate on a matter of current controversy. Nor could they be reasonably regarded as indecent or menacing. The lyric which apparently most concerned PC Gul used the words ‘breasts’ and ‘vagina’. The use of such words in twenty-first century United Kingdom is not indecent, or at least not in the satirical context in which they were deployed. Nor was the use of the words ‘penis’ in one of the other tweets. Nor was there any evidence that the Claimant intended to be grossly offensive: he regarded himself as simply using sarcasm and satire as part of the gender recognition debate in tweets to his Twitter followers.”

The second part of Mr Miller’s claim failed. He challenged the application of the College of Policing Guidance, regarding the recording of hate incidents, to his case. The court held that this Guidance, a legacy of the MacPherson Report, serves a legitimate aim. Monitoring hate incidents helps inform police action to protect minorities and marginalised groups. That in turn assists in building confidence in policing in some communities, particularly ethnic or racial minorities and vulnerable individuals. The perception of the person reporting the incident is usually determinative, though it should have a rational basis.

Mr Miller’s tweets were unpleasant, even nasty, but not unlawful. But social media platforms teem with wind-up merchants and professional provocateurs, as well as officious but misguided souls misconstruing sarcasm as hate. Regrettably, some people with axes to grind will sometimes resort to the police, in an attempt to silence perceived critics and opponents. And some activists utilise an expansive definition of “hate speech”, meaning the use of insults, negative opinion or disrespectful language about women or minorities. As a result, it is not always easy to distinguish between speech which is offensive, but lawful, and unlawful speech.

This runs counter to U.S. jurisprudence, where only statements amounting to incitement to violence, or so-called “fighting words”, may legitimately be prohibited. While Miller refers approvingly to the American position, the lower courts in the U.K. take a more censorious approach. The same day as the Miller ruling, a district judge convicted a former WAFC member of communications offences against a transgender campaigner, for “unkind and abusive” tweets. Kate Scottow called Stephanie Hayden a “pig in a wig”. Scottow is appealing. No doubt her counsel will argue that “unkind” speech should not be criminal, in a democratic society.

Barbara Hewson, Barrister