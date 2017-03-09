7BR sets sights on continued growth with the addition of five new barristers and a much strengthened specialist Public Law Team

7BR, the leading multi-disciplinary barristers’ chambers, today announces significant additions to the Set with five new barristers and the appointment of a new Senior Clerk to the Criminal Law team.

Acclaimed Public Law Barrister Richard Clayton QC and Lee Parkhill have joined 7BR from 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square, significantly strengthening the Set’s public law capabilities. In addition, bolstering 7BR’s other key areas of practice: Vincent Coughlin QC has joined the Criminal Law Team from 4 Breams Buildings; Nick Jack has joined the Family Team from Fenners Chambers; and Liam Ryan has joined the Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury Team from Ely Place Chambers. Additionally, Steven Wright, formerly of Three Raymond Buildings, has been appointed as Senior Clerk to the Criminal Law Team.

As a multi-disciplinary Set, public law is a strong thread running through a number of the practice areas 7BR offers. The now enhanced Team will directly support those practices and establish 7BR as a strong Set for conventional public law work.

Rachel Holmes, Chief Executive of 7BR, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome five barristers of such high repute to 7BR and are particularly excited by the expansion of our Public Law Team. The capabilities of 7BR across practice areas, so many of which encounter public law issues, means that we can now advise clients on all aspects of those matters as well as establishing 7BR as one of the preeminent public law sets.”

Public law expert Richard Clayton QC undertakes a wide range of advisory and litigation work. He is regularly instructed in judicial review proceedings as well as in cases before the European Court of Human Rights and the Privy Council. Richard advises on community care, local government and public sector issues, as well as undertaking a wide range of human rights, international and regulatory work. Described in Chambers as “very academic but also very sharp when it comes to tactics”, he is the joint author of the Law of Human Rights (which has been cited in over 45 House of Lords, Supreme Court and Privy Council cases) and sits as a Deputy High Court Judge.

Joining alongside Richard, Lee Parkhill advises and represents both claimants and defendants in judicial review proceedings. Lee is regularly instructed in challenges to the re-organisation of public services, disputes on the provision of care and contested decisions of ombudsmen and regulators.

Vincent Coughlin QC – regularly named by the Ministry of Justice as being one of the top ten busiest silks in the country – has exceptional expertise across the full breadth of criminal law, from corporate corruption and complex tax frauds, to terrorism, homicide and drugs importations. Vincent recently defended the executive editor of The Sun who faced charges alongside Rebekah Brooks for alleged conspiracy to pay officials for stories. He is currently representing a senior Rolls Royce Executive in the global investigation by the SFO and the US Department of Justice in respect of alleged multi-million pound corrupt payments.

Family Law Barrister Nick Jack has developed an outstanding reputation for his work in public law cases alongside his regular instructions in Private Law children work. Nick advises on permanent removal applications, internal relocation cases and Hague Convention cases, and is described as “An exceptional advocate with the ability to quickly put his clients at ease”.

Liam Ryan has a civil practice specialising in personal injury and commercial litigation. Within Liam’s personal injury practice he has developed particular expertise in the field of stress at work, a niche area in which he predominantly advises senior employees in the professional and financial services sectors, most recently a partner of a law firm.

The wider additions to 7BR reinforce the Set’s ongoing commitment to being recognised for excellence across a range of civil and criminal disciplines as the Set looks to attract further quality barristers in key practice areas over the next 12-18 months.

Rachel Holmes concluded:

“As one of the leading multi-disciplinary Sets, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with a collection of specialists across a broad range of legal practice areas. The barristers who have joined further strengthen and reinforce that standing in the market and are part of our wider future growth plans.”