New Director General Mark Neale joins Bar Standards Board

Following his appointment in October last year, Mark Neale has today taken up his position as the new Director General of the Bar Standards Board (BSB). He succeeds Dr Vanessa Davies who stepped down after nine years in post at the end of last week following her planned retirement.

Mr Neale has held various leadership roles during his long career of public service, including Interim Chief Executive of the Lending Standards Board, Chief Executive of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, and Director General roles in both the Home Office and HM Treasury.

Chair of the BSB, Baroness Tessa Blackstone, said: “I am delighted to welcome Mark Neale as the BSB’s new Director General following the retirement of Dr Vanessa Davies who led the BSB with great distinction for the past nine years. He brings a wealth of experience from a distinguished career in public service and I am confident he has the vision and abilities to lead the BSB into the future as it continues to regulate the Bar effectively in the public interest”.

Taking up his new appointment, Mark Neale said: “I am very pleased to have become the new Director General of the Bar Standards Board. Barristers have an essential role in the administration of justice and in upholding the rule of law and I look forward to working with everyone who has an interest in our work to regulate the Bar in the public interest.

About Mark Neale

Mark Neale has had a long career of public service. From 2010, he led the Financial Services Compensation Scheme for nine years, transforming its capability in the wake of the financial crisis to protect consumers in the event of major failures, and putting many of its services online. Before the FSCS, Mark was a civil servant in both policy and delivery roles. This culminated in Director General roles in both The Home Office where he was responsible for counter-terrorism, organised crime and international work from 2002 to 2005, and in HM Treasury where he was the Managing Director for Budget, Tax and Welfare between 2005 and 2010. Mark has also worked as a civil servant on education, employment and welfare issues.

About the Bar Standards Board

Our mission is to regulate barristers and specialised legal services businesses in England and Wales in the public interest. For more information about what we do visit: http://bit.ly/1gwui8t