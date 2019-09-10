5 Essex Court welcomes Emma Price

London— 10th September 2019 — 5 Essex Court is pleased to announce that Emma Price, has joined Chambers. Emma strengthens the set’s top tier inquest and inquiry team with her specialism in inquests and inquiries.

Head of Chambers, Jason Beer QC comments: “As a continuation of our strategy to recruit excellence in our field, and support increasing demand from clients in public inquiries, inquests, health, information and employment law, we are excited to welcome Emma. 5 Essex Court is at the cutting edge of the UK’s highest profile cases and Emma’s experience reinforces our core values of excellence, exemplary client service and a joined-up strategic approach to cases where the stakes are often high” .

Emma specialises in inquests and inquiries, public law, human rights and civil liberties and personal injury. She was appointed to the Attorney General’s C Panel of Counsel in 2014 and was elevated to the B Panel in September 2018.

Emma’s inquest practice focusses on article 2 inquests into deaths in detention and custody, as well as military deaths, including cases involving fatal self-harm. She was junior counsel for the MOD in the fresh inquests into the deaths of Cheryl James and Sean Benton who died at Deepcut Barracks in 1995. Emma also specialises in inquests into deaths in the context of the provision of health and social care and is currently instructed on the Infected Blood Inquiry on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care.

Emma appears in the Administrative Court in judicial review proceedings across a range of areas, including prisons, asylum, immigration and human rights, for both claimants and defendants. Emma also regularly acts in claims brought under the Human Rights Act 1998 in the High Court and County Court.

About 5 Essex Court

Founded in 1954, 5 Essex Court leads the way for police law, inquiries and inquests and has experienced exponential growth, driven by client demand, in health, information and employment law. Involved in cases of the highest complexity, 5 Essex Court’s barristers have recently been instructed in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Deepcut Inquests, the Manchester Arena Inquest, the Westminster Bridge Terror Attack Inquest, the Birmingham Pub Bombings Inquest, the Hillsborough Inquests and Sir Cliff Richard’s claim against the BBC and South Yorkshire Police. 5 Essex Court was also involved in the world’s first ever judgment on the use of automated facial recognition technology by law enforcement agencies.