39 Essex Chambers Welcome Nine New Tenants



39 Essex Chambers is delighted to announce that nine new tenants are to join Chambers with immediate effect.

The new tenants will take the number of barristers at the set to 136 and their combined expertise spans the spectrum of Chambers’ wide-ranging practice areas:

Fiona Paterson (called 2003) specialises in Administrative & Public, Court of Protection, Clinical Negligence & Healthcare and Professional Discipline & Regulatory. She joins Chambers from Serjeants’ Inn.

Katherine Apps (2006) joins from Littleton Chambers and specialises in Public and Human Rights, Equality law, Disciplinary/Regulatory, EU, Employment and Commercial law.

Vaughan Jacob (2009) joins from Lamb Chambers and has a broad civil practice. He practises in the personal injury, clinical negligence, fraud, property and commercial fields.

Samantha Jones (2012) has a broad civil litigation and public law practice, with particular expertise in inquests and inquiries, Court of Protection, clinical negligence and personal injury, professional discipline and regulatory law. Samantha was previously at 7BR.

Michael Standing (2013) joins from Pump Court Chambers. Michael practises across the full range of chambers’ civil liability work with a particular interest in cases where fraud is alleged or suspected, as well as undertaking professional discipline and regulatory matters.

Katherine Barnes (2014) practises planning and environmental law, as well as public law and human rights in its broadest sense (with particular expertise in health, community care, education and discrimination law). Katherine joins chambers from Francis Taylor Building.

Chambers is also delighted to announce that James Bradford, Ruth Keating and Gethin Thomas have been taken on as full tenants upon successful completion of their pupillage.

Chief Executive and Director of Clerking, Lindsay Scott, says “We are delighted to welcome these new tenants to Chambers, all of whom will further enhance the strength and depth of Chambers’ offering across our core areas. Chambers is also thrilled that all three of our pupils have accepted Tenancy with us.”