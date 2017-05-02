20 Essex Stree appoints new director of strategic developement

20 Essex Street is delighted to announce the appointment of Jemma Tagg as Director of Strategic Development. Jemma, presently Head of International Relations at Slaughter and May, will join Chambers on 22 May 2017.

Jemma will work closely with Duncan Matthews QC, co-head of Chambers responsible for practice development, and with the Chambers Management Committee to expand members’ domestic and international practices and drive 20 Essex Street forward as a pre-eminent set in the field of commercial litigation and international arbitration.

Before moving into business development, Jemma was a lawyer in Slaughter and May’s dispute resolution practice from 2003 to 2011. Prior to that, she was a trainee at the firm.

Commenting on her appointment, Jemma said:

“I am truly excited to be joining 20 Essex Street. The calibre of the membership is quite outstanding and I have been hugely impressed by the set’s ambition and commitment. The legal market is undergoing change both domestically and internationally, and I believe that Chambers is ideally positioned to flourish in that market and to grasp the opportunities arising. I look forward to contributing to 20 Essex Street’s future success.”

Co-Heads of Chambers Christopher Hancock QC and Duncan Matthews QC said:

“Jemma has a highly impressive record of building business success. She has a strong understanding of our market and what can be done to strengthen further our position as an international commercial set. Her appointment to this key role reflects our determination to ensure 20 Essex Street continues to thrive within the increasingly dynamic global legal market. We are delighted that Jemma has agreed to join Chambers and we very much look forward to working with her.”