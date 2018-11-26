1 Chancery Lane is delighted to announce that a seven-strong team of civil law specialists will be joining chambers, from 33 Bedford Row.

As part of 1 Chancery Lane’s focused expansion, within its core areas, Ian Stebbings, Richard Cherry, Simon Newman, Conor Kennedy, Richard McLean, Christopher Pask and Terence Wong will become members of chambers from Monday 3rd December 2018. They will be joined by clerk Greg Piner.

Head of Chambers, Simon Readhead QC said: “We are committed to demonstrating the highest levels of legal expertise across our core areas and to building on our already strong reputation, through the recruitment of the best and most ‘up-and-coming’ barristers. The arrival of this team is an important step forward for 1 Chancery Lane – boosting our Complex Personal Injury, Motor Fraud and Property, Chancery & Commercial teams, in particular. We are delighted that such a strong, experienced team of barristers has decided to join 1 Chancery Lane and look forward not only to working with them but to developing both the team and our services to clients, yet further”.

Ian Stebbings, speaking on behalf of those joining 1 Chancery Lane said: “1 Chancery Lane has long held one of the strongest reputations at The Bar for its client care and relationships. Chambers’ commitment to developing its civil work across areas such as personal injury, public authority, regulatory, property, chancery & commercial law, combined with this, made the move an attractive option. We’re pleased be joining such a well-respected Set and look forward to playing an integral role in future growth and expansion”.

1 Chancery Lane is particularly well known for its work in complex personal injury; property, chancery & commercial; public authority liability; travel/cross border & conflict law claims; medical law, and professional liability.

Ian Stebbings (2001) will be joining the Complex Personal Injury, Motor Fraud and Public Authority (Inquests) teams at 1 Chancery Lane. He will continue with his employment, licensing and sport practice, also.

Richard Cherry (2009) will be joining the Property, Chancery & Commercial team at 1 Chancery Lane, in particular focusing on Landlord & Tenant and Chancery work.

Simon Newman (2010) will be joining the Property, Chancery & Commercial and Medical Law teams at 1 Chancery Lane, with a particular focus on insolvency, regulatory and sport work.

Conor Kennedy (2011) will be joining the Complex Personal Injury, Motor Fraud, Professional Negligence, Medical Law and Property, Chancery & Commercial teams at 1 Chancery Lane, with a focus, in particular, on regulatory and professional discipline matters.

Richard McLean (2011) will be joining the Complex Personal Injury, Public Authority and Property, Chancery & Commercial teams at 1 Chancery Lane, with a focus, in particular, on employment, regulatory and professional discipline.

Christopher Pask (2013) will be joining the Complex Personal Injury, Motor Fraud and Property, Chancery & Commercial teams at 1 Chancery Lane.

Terence Wong (2013) will be joining the Property, Chancery & Commercial team at 1 Chancery Lane, with a particular focus on regulatory and insolvency work.

1 Chancery Lane is a leading civil common law set of barristers’ Chambers. We provide advocacy services and advice in relation to court and tribunal proceedings, inquiries, arbitrations, adjudications and mediations. We also act as arbitrators and mediators. For over 50 years members of these chambers have been involved in some of the leading cases.

We are recognised as a leading set in professional negligence, clinical negligence and healthcare, consumer law, education, personal injury, police, professional discipline and travel law, but our practice encompasses the whole spectrum of common law litigation including contract and commercial, public and regulatory, and property law.