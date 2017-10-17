1 Chancery Lane is delighted to announce Simon Readhead QC as the new Head of Chambers.

Simon follows John Ross QC, who held the role for more than ten years. On taking up the role, on Monday 9th October 2017, Simon said:

“Over the past ten years my predecessor, John Ross Q.C., has led 1 Chancery Lane to its current position as a pre-eminent set with specialist expertise across core areas of complex personal injury, public authority liability, travel and cross border claims, medical law, property, chancery and commercial law and professional liability.

“John’s own professional reputation together with the clear leadership which he has provided has helped to position 1 Chancery Lane as one of the most highly regarded sets in these fields.

“We have an exceptional team of members of chambers, clerks and support staff all of whom contribute towards the specialisation, excellence and service we offer.

“However, the Bar is changing. Legal excellence on its own is no longer sufficient. Sets committed to providing the highest standards of professional service and expertise must also demonstrate good strategic governance, organisational rigour and a clear focus on meeting changing client needs.

“In taking over from John as Head of Chambers I look forward to working with members of chambers and our excellent clerks and support staff in building on what John has achieved with the aim of further strengthening the reputation of I Chancery Lane as a national leader.”

1 Chancery Lane

1 Chancery Lane is a leading set offering specialist advocacy and advice in the fields of complex personal injury, public authority liability, travel and cross border claims, medical law, property, chancery and commercial law and professional liability. With a recognised specialism in acting for clients in the police, insurance, travel and professional services sectors as well as more widely across local & public authorities and the healthcare, education, manufacturing, property, construction and consumer sectors, 1 Chancery Lane combines a modern approach to legal excellence with a commitment to delivering the highest levels of client service.

The set has over 50 years’ experience. Barristers at 1 Chancery Lane are now recognised by clients, peers and by all the leading legal directories as experts in their fields. Clients benefit from the set’s dedication to responsiveness, commercial understanding and deep industry knowledge and experience. Whether clients need simple advice, alternative dispute resolution or robust dispute representation, 1 Chancery Lane works at the forefront of core specialist areas acting for some of the best known names across these sectors.

Simon Readhead Q.C.

Simon Readhead Q.C. has a wide-ranging practice representing both claimants and defendants in all aspects of medico-legal law and associated professional liability claims including both professional indemnity and personal injury claims.

Simon is recognised as a leading Queen’s Counsel in the current editions of both the Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners directories. He was shortlisted in the Clinical Negligence and Personal Injury category for Queen’s Counsel of the Year at the Legal 500 Awards 2017.

Simon has a particular interest and expertise in catastrophic injury claims including birth trauma and other neurological injuries particularly those involving the brain and spine. He is frequently instructed in complex and high value quantum claims.